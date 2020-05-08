Startups tap UV, infrared and nanoparticles to battle covid

Studies have shown that exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light at a wavelength of under 290 nanometres modifies the DNA of microorganisms. Using this principle, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Ropar have developed a germicidal box that can be placed at doorsteps to sanitize every small item brought from the outside, such as groceries and vegetables, and currency notes. All you have to do is put them in the box for 30 minutes.

The spread of covid-19 has made wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitizing every item a necessity. Knowing that these measures will continue to be part of people’s daily routine, going forward, many startups and institutes are leveraging science and technology to improve resiliency against the infection.

The germicidal box uses ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, a method of disinfection that uses short wavelength UV light to kill or inactivate microorganisms from surfaces, air and water. When commercialized, the box will cost ₹500.

Muse Wearables, a startup incubated at IIT-Madras, has developed a machine to coat textiles with a layer of nanoparticles-based antimicrobial agents, which it claims can kill the virus on contact. The coating can last for 60 wash cycles and can be applied on face masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and bags.

The machine can currently coat textiles of up to 100 metres in length within a few minutes, but according to Sai Prasanth, chief executive officer (CEO), Conzumex Industries, which runs Muse Wearables, this can be scaled up. The startup is working with a face mask manufacturing company to come up with five-layered antiviral N95 masks, which would cost ₹300 per piece.

“Recent studies have shown that covid-19 stays on different surfaces for different time periods. On some surfaces it decays very fast. We identified the mechanism to develop a nanoparticle solution that can replicate it on other surfaces. Initially, we are testing it on cotton and cotton polyester, but it can be used for other fabrics, too," said Prasanth.

The nano-coating works only with fabrics due to their unique surface structure.

“We are a wearable tech company. But, after the covid-19 outbreak, we divided our engineering teams into groups to focus on specific problems. I have a background in nano-coating from my Masters’ so I decided to use it to solve this particular problem," he added.

Accessories maker DailyObjects has come forward with a portable multifunctional UV Sterilizer, which can disinfect smartphones, headphones, smartwatches and other personal accessories within five minutes. The price starts at ₹4,800.

“Smartphones accumulate seven times more bacteria than a toilet seat. The personal accessories we carry have almost 10 times the bacterial load than shopping carts and doorknobs. And, all of these can potentially harm us a lot more than we can imagine," said Pankaj Garg, CEO and founder, DailyObjects.

Some firms are experimenting with new material that can kill the virus on contact.

Bhavnagar-based Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI) has developed a face mask made of a modified polysulfone material, which is 150 micrometres thick and can kill any virus with a size of 60 nanometres or more. The coronavirus has a diameter of 80 to 120 nanometres.

Advisories have been issued by various health agencies on how one should wash their hands to kill the virus. Pinktech Design’s MiazaMirror is a smart mirror that can detect a person when he or she waves at it. The company now has a Prevention Edition, which can show users the proper way to wash hands, as prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), through an animated video. This can serve as a reminder to wash hands properly even when one is in a hurry.

Rokid, a startup based in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, has developed smart glasses with an in-built infrared sensor and camera to measure the body temperature of people nearby and then show it on the screen. This can come in handy for both individual users as well as authorities to screen passengers.

To help people adhere to social distancing norms while working, Vancouver-based wearable company Proxxi Technologies has developed a wristband named Halo, which uses low-power Bluetooth to detect proximity to other similar devices. It vibrates if the worker comes within a range of six feet of another person.

Startups across the world, including India, have come forward with gadgets and solutions that can help individuals, homes as well as authorities to contain the coronavirusoutbreak. Many of these products are being developed keeping cost in mind so that they remain accessible to the masses.

