Startups think out of the box to beat covid-induced disruptions

In a year of crisis, Indian startups shifted gears, pivoted and rose to the occasion to adjust to the new normal, as shopping and learning moved online, riding the digitization wave.

From offering unprecedented synergies to help offline retailers on-board customers from Bharat, ramping up vernacular support for new shoppers and amplifying shopping with video-based tools, startups left no stone unturned to sail through the covid disruptions.

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

E-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon moved to delivering essentials, and on-boarded kiranas to meet the sharp surge in demand during the lockdown. Over the months, Flipkart bolstered its grocery category, further invested in fresh produce startup Ninjacart, opened several ‘dark stores’ within cities for same-day delivery.

With the offline economy disrupted, both the e-commerce players found a new league of customers from smaller towns and cities, flocking to their platforms.

Innovations such as the addition of voice-based assistants, multiple vernacular language support and affordability-led EMI-based products came in handy, as 88 million shoppers bought goods on e-commerce platforms during the festive season, with 55% of demand coming from tier-2 towns, and the rest from metros and tier-1 cities.

Between mid-October to November, online sales clocked $8.3 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV), up from $5 billion last year, according to management consulting firm Redseer.

E-commerce’s biggest rival, the humble kirana became the epicentre of path-breaking disruption, as their store fronts went digital with software-as-a-service (SaaS) integration. Food-tech platforms like Swiggy to digital payments firms like PhonePe started listing kiranas on their platforms with digital catalogues of inventory.

“In 2020, the biggest change was on the consumer side as technology had a trickle-down effect to smaller cities. The biggest beneficiary has been small enterprises, which have seen a proliferation of SaaS products," said Deepak Gaur, partner at Elevation Capital, formerly known as SAIF Partners.

Flipkart inked partnerships with offline retailers, acquired augmented reality (AR) startup Scapic to make shopping experience more immersive and launched ‘2GUD Local’ to connect local stores with customers. Investors, after an initial wait-and-watch mode, jumped in and invested $10.6 billion, with e-commerce, edtech, logistics and food tech being the top four most-funded segments, according to data from Venture Intelligence.

The kirana opportunity also saw new-age startups like Shopmatic rise to the occasion and launch digital tools to help them, launch digital storefronts, manage inventory and even accept digital payments.

Termed as ‘kirana-tech’, startups like Dukaan, Bikayi and OKCredit helped kiranas set up an online presence, while also helping offline small and medium enterprises (SMEs) leverage WhatsApp to open integrated online store fronts.

“This year has also seen the entry of the leading brick-and-mortar grocery chain in the online grocery market. Reliance Retail, which operates the pan-India network of Reliance Fresh and Reliance Smart stores, launched JioMart, an e-grocery platform in April across 200 cities. It leveraged its wide network of stores to enter these many cities at one go and is also leveraging stores for the fulfilment of online orders," said Saurav Chachan, engagement manager at Redseer.

According to Redseer, India’s retail sector, which is pegged at $780 billion in 2020, witnesses close to 65% of retail coming from the grocery market, driven predominantly by the local kiranas.

Amazon also launched Smart Stores, which allow retailers to create a digital storefront, offer contactless payment options and reward customers with Amazon Pay incentives. Amazon Pay users could also scan the QR at the offline establishment and get a list of the store catalogue, to reduce contact.

“A lot of small businesses got into home deliveries, and every high street business has an e-commerce partner ever since the pandemic struck. For the grocery sector, the focus is on faster deliveries, which is leading to heightened investments for warehouses within cities, bringing them as close to the customer as possible," said Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder, Grofers.

Fresh produce startups like Ninjacart also launched food traceability infrastructure like ‘FoodPrint’ that captures and helps users trace the end-to-end footprint of fruits and vegetables.

Hyperlocal commerce emerged as a major focus area for online logistics players. As the challenges with lockdown intensified, logistics firms like Delhivery which have been strongly catering to the inter-city logistics market changed gear to intra-city logistics as well.

Ecom Express, which works with e-commerce majors, introduced hyperlocal deliveries in April and began working with various firms, especially for groceries such as BigBasket. For 2021, online logistics players will push in markets such as pharmaceuticals, cold storage as well as agritech to reduce delivery time, taking a horizontal strategy of both intra and inter-city logistics.

Currently, hyperlocal logistics capture 44% of the overall 2.5 billion e-commerce deliveries made annually, according to Redseer.

With online and digitization being the centre-piece to innovation, fintechs have moved to cater to home entrepreneurs and spur the commerce wave. “There has been little innovation on the business-to-business (B2B) side in the past when compared to consumer innovation. The pandemic has changed that and 2021 will be the year of B2B innovation—where payments will move up the business cycle to new industries through SMEs making payments to their vendors; more rails for digital payments will be built for kiranas and players will include more financial services products for merchants," said Harshil Mathur, co-founder and CEO, Razorpay.

Razorpay launched an SME-focused app store, and set up a ₹1 crore fund for app developers innovating for these enterprises.

Digitization led to home entrepreneurs moving online, and payment fintechs introduced newer products for payment reconciliation and digital marketing.

“Our focus will be on enabling hyperlocal commerce for these 100 million kiranas and SMEs, as well as for the at-home and gig entrepreneur segments. Hyperlocal commerce will be a big focus for us next year, as we continue pilots in this space," said Sameer Nigam, co-founder and CEO, PhonePe.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via