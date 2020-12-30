Startups think out of the box to beat covid-induced disruptions

With online and digitization being the centre-piece to innovation, fintechs have moved to cater to home entrepreneurs and spur the commerce wave. “There has been little innovation on the business-to-business (B2B) side in the past when compared to consumer innovation. The pandemic has changed that and 2021 will be the year of B2B innovation—where payments will move up the business cycle to new industries through SMEs making payments to their vendors; more rails for digital payments will be built for kiranas and players will include more financial services products for merchants," said Harshil Mathur, co-founder and CEO, Razorpay.