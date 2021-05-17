Startups train workforce in inoculation, healthcare

“1mg’s training program for vaccinators has been designed with experts and has modules on basics of vaccination, how it is to be administered, standard precautions to be taken, monitoring of side effects following immunization, and operational guidelines of the government," said Dr Varun Gupta, senior vice-president for medical affairs at 1mg. “Post-completion of these training modules, candidates would have to undergo an assessment by HSSC, and only successful candidates will be issued certification from HSSC and 1mg."