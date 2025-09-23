AssetPlus, a Chennai-based startup backed by Zerodha's Rainmatter and InCred, is in talks to raise a $20 million funding round from new and existing investors, according to two people familiar with the matter. The company previously secured $6 million from Fidelity's Eight Roads Ventures in late 2024. Other players which have also attracted capital include ZFunds which raised $3 million from Elevation Capital and PB Fintech chief executive officer (CEO) Yashish Dahiya in December; and Wealthy which secured about $5.5 million from Alpha Wave last May.