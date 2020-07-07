Startups wake up to a post-China world

After the restrictions were announced, law firms raced to complete funding deals in the small window before the rule took effect. Even afterwards, lawyers urged their Chinese clients to continue investing albeit in smaller volumes. The advice was: lie low and this will pass. At least two funding deals involving Chinese investors were signed in May and early June and sent to Indian regulators for approval (which hasn’t been granted yet). Some startups trying to raise funds from Chinese funds had even discussed the possibility of shifting their holding company to Singapore to get around the new rule.