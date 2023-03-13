Startups will have to scale back amid SVB crisis: Singapore Monetary Authority official1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Existing founders will struggle even getting the existing capital so they have to deal with this market crisis from a profitability perspective, said Sopnendu Mohanty
Startups will have to scale back and preserve capital in the backdrop of the sudden collapse of the US-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Singapore Monetary Authority chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty said on Monday.
