Startups worldwide gird for life after SVB

Many startups plan to move their money to a large institution, where they’re guaranteed it will be safe, even if they don’t get hyper-personalized service or particularly high interest rates. Several founders have said they’ll do business in the future with Bank of America and JPMorgan. Deposit insurance is also a priority, and some startups plan to put their money in accounts at multiple banks in order to stay below the $250,000 Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insurance threshold. Healy Jones, vice president of financial strategy at Kruze Consulting, said clients are increasingly looking for options that allow them to get several million insured by the FDIC.