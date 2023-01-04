Statiq wins REIL contract to supply 253 EV chargers for 4 highway projects

“Statiq is keen on participating in all initiatives for electrifying India and upgrading its motor choices. The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) space is going to be playing a critical role in helping the nation make a smooth transition from conventional ICE vehicles to eco-friendly EVs. The transition will become a reality only when there is a strong network of charge points. And, at Statiq, we are keeping an eye on any such project that we can be part of, such as winning this vital tender at REIL, to further this cause," said Aman Rehman, head, Government Relations and Corporate Affairs, Statiq.