Statiq wins REIL contract to supply 253 EV chargers for 4 highway projects

New Delhi: Electric vehicle charging services provider Statiq has recently bagged an order from Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Ltd. (REIL) to supply 253 fast EV chargers for four key highway projects connecting Agra-Lucknow, Meerut-Gangotri, Chennai-Bellary, and Mangaldai-Wakro.
The company has several EV chargers operating in Jaipur, Beawar, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur.
With this win, Statiq will ensure an affordable, accessible and reliable four-wheeler charging network on these corridors. While this is an outright sale, Statiq will maintain the overall quality and upkeep of the equipment for the next three years, the company said in a statement.
REIL required an assortment of 210 fast chargers of more than 50kW charging capacity and another 43 fast chargers of more than 100kW charging capacity for four-wheelers.
“Statiq is keen on participating in all initiatives for electrifying India and upgrading its motor choices. The electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) space is going to be playing a critical role in helping the nation make a smooth transition from conventional ICE vehicles to eco-friendly EVs. The transition will become a reality only when there is a strong network of charge points. And, at Statiq, we are keeping an eye on any such project that we can be part of, such as winning this vital tender at REIL, to further this cause," said Aman Rehman, head, Government Relations and Corporate Affairs, Statiq.
“REIL has been very active on the e-mobility front in India and it is an honour to win a tender with such a forward-thinking PSU. We are looking forward to helping countless 4-wheelers stay charged while travelling across these high-speed corridors," he added.
Statiq has raised over ₹200 crore in a Series A funding. It has teamed up with Hero Electric and also collaborated with EV maker Ather, to enhance the combined EV charging network in northern states.
By the end of the year, Statiq aims to have a 20,000-strong charging network, it added.
