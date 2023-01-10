Stellar Value Chain to invest 200 cr in 3-4 years to build fulfilment centres in 6 cities

New Delhi: Stellar Value Chain Solutions, a consumer supply chain startup, on Tuesday said it will invest around ₹200 crore over the next three-four years to build modern, tech-enabled fulfilment centres exclusively for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.
Stellar Value Chain Solutions is looking at onboarding around 20 D2C brands as its initial pool of clients. These centres will be equipped with advanced technologies that will empower the D2C brands with new-age supply chain solutions and will offer fast shipping and efficient return management services.
The company is planning to scale up the cumulative D2C fulfilment space to around 7 million sq ft in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata by 2026.
These D2C fulfilment centres will be located at key strategic locations and will cater to all sectors, with key focus on electronics, fashion, FMCG, and home decor.
“With the rise in the adoption of digital channels and technologies as well as the robust growth of the start-up ecosystem, India is in the middle of a D2C revolution. We intend to develop a strong supply chain backbone for emerging and growth focused D2C brands by rolling out advanced D2C fulfilment centres across key consumption centres pan India," said Anshuman Singh, chairman & managing director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.
“Our tech-enabled fulfilment centres, along with modern transportation solutions, will help D2C brands deliver a superior customer experience. Our larger goal is to support large-scale entrepreneurship across the country with our differentiated supply chain services," he added.
In addition, these fulfilment centres will adopt a green logistics model to ensure environmental sustainability. Stellar Value Chain Solutions has plans to step up hiring professionals at both the management and operational levels to ensure the efficient running of the D2C fulfilment centres.
The company will also offer real-time visibility and route facilities to help D2C brands build efficient logistics transportation capabilities.
