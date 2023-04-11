Gin maker eyes more spirits2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:18 AM IST
Rahul Mehra, one of the Third Eye Distillery Holdings’ cofounders said it has recently built an umbrella domestic business, Short Story Spirits, which makes white rum, grain vodka and dry gin and expects to sell about 1 lakh cases by the end of this fiscal
New Delhi: Makers of Stranger & Sons gin, Third Eye Distillery Holdings Pvt Ltd—which acquired a controlling stake in craft tonics and mixers brand Svami last year—now plans to expand its presence laterally by acquiring other smaller drinks businesses in the country.
