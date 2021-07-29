BENGALURU: Strata, a tech-enabled commercial real estate (CRE) investment platform, has raised $6 million in Series A round, co-led by Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd, Gruhas Proptech, a fund by Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha, Abhijeet Pai of Puzzolana Group for proptech investments and special situations, and Sabre Investments, which is the investment arm of Rahul Talwar, who belongs to the promoter family of DLF Ltd.

Elevation Capital, Mayfield India and Gemba Capital also participated in the round.

Strata will use this capital to expand in the coming year, taking its current assets under management (AUM) of ₹330 crore to ₹1500 crore by 2021-22. It is eyeing to spread its geographical footprint across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune.

The company plans to accelerate product development and introduce new investment offerings to yield greater returns for its investors in the long term and plans to double its headcount in the current fiscal year.

In March 2020, Strata had raised $1.5 million in seed funding co-led by Elevation Capital and Mayfield India along with PropStack angel investors.

Incorporated in May 2019, and founded by Sudarshan Lodha and Priyanka Rathore, Strata envisions to be the largest alternative investment platform in the country for retail investors by enabling them to invest in CRE assets by fractionalizing assets and offering them on an easy-to-use online platform.

Sudarshan Lodha, CEO, Strata said, “Our aim is to democratize CRE as an asset class like never before in India. This fresh round of financing comes at a critical point in our business, enabling us to accelerate our expansion plans and build and innovate our product portfolio, as we gear up for our next phase of growth."

“Strata, in a very short span of time, has built a powerful asset class that is easily accessible to the masses. Investment in CRE has predominantly remained off-limits for most sections of the investor community in India. However, Strata has managed to close the gap by giving investors accessibility, transparency and affordability to invest in CRE through its offerings. We are delighted to partner with Sudarshan and Strata in their next phase of growth," said Srini Sriniwasan, MD, Kotak Investment Advisors.

Abhijeet Pai, Gruhas Proptech, said, “By offering CRE investment on a platter and empowering masses to access it as a promising asset class, Strata has built a niche for itself in regard to alternative wealth creation. The combination of technology and strong product capabilities offered by the team will help usher in a ‘new age’ in real-estate investing in India."

Currently, Strata’s platform has over 15,000 users along with an active base of more than 1,000 investors globally.

