Strata raises $6 million in Series A round

“Strata, in a very short span of time, has built a powerful asset class that is easily accessible to the masses. Investment in CRE has predominantly remained off-limits for most sections of the investor community in India. However, Strata has managed to close the gap by giving investors accessibility, transparency and affordability to invest in CRE through its offerings. We are delighted to partner with Sudarshan and Strata in their next phase of growth," said Srini Sriniwasan, MD, Kotak Investment Advisors.