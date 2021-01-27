Stride Ventures closes first fund at 350 cr; second fund likely this year

New Delhi: Venture debt firm Stride Ventures has closed its first India fund and raised ₹350 crore, and is planning to launch a second, larger fund later this year, said a top executive.

The fund was launched in end-2019 and will invest in 25-30 growth-stage companies across sectors. It has already deployed ₹170 crore in 11 companies in 2020.

“While we are sector agnostic, we have a penchant for B2B businesses and direct to consumer (D2C) brands," said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, co-founder and managing partner, Stride Ventures.

Stride Ventures’ portfolio includes dairy tech firm Stellapps, cosmetics brand Sugar, robotics company Miko, logistics service provider LetsTransport and interior design solutions Home Lane among others.

Earlier this month, Stride led a ₹17 crore debt round in Pocket Aces, a digital entertainment company, making its 12th investment from its maiden fund. It is also in talks to invest in Arya Collateral, an agritech startup that recently raised $21 million led by Quona Capital.

The average ticket size of deals from the first fund is around $2 million ( ₹15 crore).

Stride also co-lends with traditional bankers along with its own underwriting mechanism.

Gandhi said that Stride is seeing a lot of interest from institutions and family offices and will be launching a Fund II, with a larger corpus.

"We are looking at a much larger second fund later this year with a target corpus going up to 4-5x of the first fund. We want to support as many companies as possible, raise the check size and create momentum so that companies keep raising debt, and dilute less so that they own significant stake in the company," he said.

The fund will invest in around 25 startups.

With covid having impacted funding, several startups raised venture debt. Startups including Bounce, ZipLoan, Cuemath, MFine, Stellapps, Blowhorn, LetsTransport, BlackBuck and CredR have raised venture debt since the outbreak of the pandemic from venture debt firms. In 2020, Google-backed hyperlocal services start-up Dunzo raised $11 million in venture debt from Alteria Capital, online home interiors start-up HomeLane raised ₹60 crore in a bridge round led by Stride Ventures and consumer electronics start-up BoAt Lifestyle raised ₹25 crore in venture debt from InnoVen Capital.

Gandhi said what works for Stride is the fact that it provides tailor-made debt solutions to start-ups, enabling them to strategically allocate capital. The fund helps its portfolio companies leverage the banking ecosystem through their domain expertise and extensive network.

“Covid has greatly accelerated venture debt and the ecosystem is increasingly recognizing the agility of venture debt and its complementary nature to equity capital," says Gandhi, adding that debt can be raised repeatedly to save on dilution of stake and especially for specific use cases such as working capital requirements and to increase valuation.

Stride is seeking to build alternate investment financing solutions.

“We want to be positioned as a favourable lender who creates financial acumen for the company," he said.





