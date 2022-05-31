Stride Ventures founders' NBFC raises 250 cr; Elevar Equity leads funding

The six-month old StrideOne, which is an non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has crossed assets under management (AUM) of ₹200 crore already, it added. StrideOne provides financial solutions to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and supply chain partners of startups. For instance, StrideOne has facilitated personal credit to the transport drivers of a logistics tech startup with digital onboarding and an extremely low turnaround time.

