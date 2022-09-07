Struggling EV startups won’t get a Tesla rebound
- With boom times over, companies preserve cash amid high costs and stiffer competition
Electric-vehicle startups had a rip-roaring 2021 as investors placed bets on which would be the nextTesla Inc. This year has been more like a pileup on the track.
Startups that raised billions during the boom are struggling with supply-chain issues and soaring commodity prices. Investors have realized that building cars is extraordinarily capital-intensive and companies will burn plenty of cash before they can manufacture their models at scale and turn a profit.
Instead of focusing on growth at all costs, the auto makers are cutting spending to preserve cash. For investors, it’s easy to think this will be a repeat of Tesla’s near-death experiences as the company launched its first mass-market model. But times are different now.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk later tweeted his company was “about a month away from bankruptcy" as it launched its mass-market Model 3. Now, it’s the world’s most valuable auto maker.
Tesla would not only survive but thrive with a significant first-mover advantage. Once launched, the Model 3 and subsequent Model Y SUV dominated electric-vehicle sales in the U.S. Even with new competition from other auto makers, the Models 3 and Y still accounted for 60% of U.S. electric-vehicle sales this year through August, according to industry data firm Motor Intelligence. And Tesla’s sales volumes allowed it to sell more than $3 billion worth of regulatory credits to other auto makers who lacked significant electric sales of their own in 2020 and 2021.The most valuable new startups are rolling out their first models in a very different environment, looking to establish a foothold against much stiffer competition from legacy brands.
“Tesla had a thesis that legacy auto makers would never get it and the capital spigot was open to them for a long time," said Charles Mann, senior analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
“That thesis relied on legacy auto apathy that is no longer the case," he said.Shares in Rivian Automotive Inc., which raised $12 billion in November in the largest U.S. IPO since 2014, are down 68% in 2022. The company’s R1T electric pickup was the first of its kind on the market when it began selling last September.Irvine, Calif.-based Rivian said it built about 7,000 of its vehicles through the first half of the year, a rate it needs to more than double in the second half if the company is to meet an already-halved target of 25,000 vehicles produced in 2022. Citing supply chain issues and unexpectedly high commodities prices, the company has raised its forecast for an expected 2022 loss to $5.5 billion, and laid off 6% of its staff in July.
“We will always be focused on growth, however, Rivian is not immune to the current economic circumstances," Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in an internal letter announcing the reductions. A spokeswoman for the company said it was on track to hit its 25,000-vehicle target.Detroit is already nipping at its heels. Ford Motor Co. this spring began selling an electric version of its F-150 pickup—the bestselling model in America for decades—and reported selling nearly 7,000 of them through August. General Motors Co. has an electric version of its popular Silverado set to hit lots next year.Lucid Group Inc. went public in the largest SPAC deal of 2021, raising $4.4 billion. Shares in the Newark, Calif.-based luxury electric auto maker are down 62% in 2022.
Like Rivian, Lucid also has sharply slashed its targets for 2022, saying last month it expected to make between 6,000 and 7,000 of its high-end electric luxury sedans in 2022, down from an initial goal of 20,000.And Lucid faces much of the same struggles with supply issues. Production of its Lucid Air sedan has been choked and the company sold about 1,000 cars in the first half of the year. Mercedes-Benz sold just over 4,000 of its EQS electric luxury sedan in the U.S. alone in the first half.Even electric newcomer Polestar, which said last week it was on pace to hit its target of selling 50,000 cars this year, has seen its shares drop by 48% since going public in June. Polestar is a unit of Volvo Cars AB, which in turn is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. of China.
For now, the startups have enough cash to survive.
Rivian reported finishing the second quarter with about $15.5 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand. Lucid, which reported $4.6 billion cash on hand at the end of June, filed a shelf agreement last week that it said would allow it to raise an additional $8 billion over the next three years.
But without the potential for Tesla’s early market domination, nor the billions the company earned from selling credits, EV newcomers may never reach the kind of valuation investors were hoping for this time last year.
