Struggling EV startups won’t get a Tesla rebound

Like Rivian, Lucid also has sharply slashed its targets for 2022, saying last month it expected to make between 6,000 and 7,000 of its high-end electric luxury sedans in 2022, down from an initial goal of 20,000.And Lucid faces much of the same struggles with supply issues. Production of its Lucid Air sedan has been choked and the company sold about 1,000 cars in the first half of the year. Mercedes-Benz sold just over 4,000 of its EQS electric luxury sedan in the U.S. alone in the first half.Even electric newcomer Polestar, which said last week it was on pace to hit its target of selling 50,000 cars this year, has seen its shares drop by 48% since going public in June. Polestar is a unit of Volvo Cars AB, which in turn is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. of China.