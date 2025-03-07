Companies
Study-abroad player Leap is in late-stage talks to acquire Prodigy Finance
SummaryLeap is also evaluating two to three other startups to acquire, with study-abroad consultancy KC Overseas Education being one of the leading prospects.
MUMBAI : Flush with funds, study-abroad platform Leap is in late-stage talks to acquire study-abroad fintech Prodigy Finance Ltd, with plans to acquire more startups, three persons close to the development told Mint.
