BENGALURU: Overseas education company, Leap, on Wednesday said it has raised $55 million (or roughly Rs400 crore) as a part of its Series C funding round, led by Owl Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Harvard Management Company, Inc, along with existing investors Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital India.

This round comes just six months after it raised $17 million as a part of its Series B round led by Jungle Ventures. With the current round, Leap has raised over $75 million in equity capital, till date.

According to the company, it will use the proceeds from the current fundraise to extend its service suite to students across southeast Asia as well as expand to Middle East and North Africa regions (MENA).

Two-year old Leap, is an online platform which helps students across south Asia pursue international higher education. Its product offerings Leap Finance and Leap Scholar overlap across edtech and fintech domains.

The product suite provides aspirants with international test preparation, professional admissions counseling, student loans, international student bank accounts, foreign currency remittance, and international career guidance.

“We have seen an unprecedented demand from students to move abroad this year as international borders open post-covid. Our community-led approach coupled with a comprehensive product suite for all international student needs is differentiated. We expect million-plus students from the region to move abroad in the next 12 months," said Vaibhav Singh, co-founder of Leap.

At present, Leap’s platform caters to a community of one million students who aspire to study abroad. Over the last 18 months, the company has helped over 60,000 students in their journey to study abroad.

“Leap is on the trajectory to become the preeminent study abroad platform for students. The overseas education market is fragmented where there is no single one-stop solution. It can be very confusing for students to know where to begin preparation, what colleges they should target, and how they are going to afford to pay for their education. Leap is creating a comprehensive platform that addresses all of these preparation and financing needs," said Amit Patel, managing director, Owl Ventures.

With the fundraise, Leap also intends to broaden its product portfolio and looks to offer credit card and insurance products to international students.

“We are building products at the intersection of fintech and edtech for global education. In the last 12 months, we identified and filled key gaps in the international students’ journey - offering accurate information, guidance, financing and career support. Our ‘community & content’ approach has allowed rapid scaling to millions of users across geographies and product lines," said Leap co-founder, Arnav Kumar.

“Trust and Affordability is the key to unleash the full potential of the study abroad sector. The team at Leap has done a great job in leveraging the advancements in the edtech and fintech sectors, to create a predictable, and transparent experience for students looking to pursue overseas education and related financing," said Amit Anand, founding partner of Jungle Ventures.

In August, Leap announced that it plans to hire 500 employees by the end of year, in India and abroad, to fortify its product and technology stack.

