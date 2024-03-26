Subko Coffee Roasters gets $10 mn funding from Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, John Abraham, Gauri Khan family trust
Subko Coffee Roasters will use the funds towards enhancing the talent pool, developing tech-enabled customer experiences, bolstering product and design R&D, improving farm-level infrastructure for speciality green coffee and fine cacao beans, and launching new ‘ready to drink’ coffee products
Speciality coffee and cocoa startup Subko Coffee Roasters said it has received $10 million in a funding round from Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath and others.