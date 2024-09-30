Companies
Sugar Cosmetics gets ready for Gen Z
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 30 Sep 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Summary
- Sugar Cosmetics sees a bright spot in Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers, who represent a different yet interesting proposition.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : Direct-to-consumer beauty brand Sugar Cosmetics is looking to double down on younger consumers aged 15 to 24 by accelerating product launches and introducing more value-conscious items in the next few months, a top executive told Mint.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less