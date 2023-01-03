Suhail Sameer to step down as CEO at BharatPe1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 12:22 AM IST
A leadership transition is being planned at the firm and an announcement in this regard will likely be made later this month
BharatPe’s chief executive Suhail Sameer, who has been overseeing the beleaguered fintech company after it ousted co-founder Ashneer Grover alleging financial misappropriation, is stepping down from the company, a person familiar with the development said. A leadership transition is being planned at the firm, and an announcement in this regard will likely be made later this month.