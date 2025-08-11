Sukino Healthcare eyes upto ₹250 crore VC boost from Bessemer, Jungle Ventures
Summary
Sukino seeks ₹200–250 crore from Bessemer, Jungle; plans to expand rehab footprint amid India’s fast-growing $17.1 billion physical rehab market.
MUMBAI : Sukino Healthcare is in talks to raise about ₹200–250 crore from venture capital firms including Bessemer Venture Partners and Jungle Ventures, according to three people familiar with the matter.
