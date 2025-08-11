Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Start-ups/  Sukino Healthcare eyes upto 250 crore VC boost from Bessemer, Jungle Ventures

Sukino Healthcare eyes upto ₹250 crore VC boost from Bessemer, Jungle Ventures

Priyamvada C

Sukino seeks 200–250 crore from Bessemer, Jungle; plans to expand rehab footprint amid India’s fast-growing $17.1 billion physical rehab market.

VC-backed Sukino targets major funding boost to grow rehab presence across India’s underserved geriatric care segment. (AI generated image)
Gift this article

Sukino Healthcare is in talks to raise about 200–250 crore from venture capital firms including Bessemer Venture Partners and Jungle Ventures, according to three people familiar with the matter.

“The company has appointed Veda Corporate Advisors to help with the fundraise and the transaction is currently undergoing due diligence," the people said. “The company has grown well in the last 2 years and has been able to prune costs effectively," one of the people cited above said, adding that the VC firms have issued term sheets.

Sukino, Veda, Bessemer and Jungle did not respond to Mint’s emails sent on Friday afternoon.

Also Read | W Health Ventures set to close $100 mn fund II for early-stage bets

This fresh round of funding comes more than two years after the Bengaluru-based healthcare startup raised 50 crore in its Series A round from Stakeboat Capital in 2023. At the time, the company earmarked the proceeds for expansion into new geographies and technology-led rehabilitation initiatives.

Founded in 2015 by Shalini Menon and Rajinish Menon, the company provides home wound care, IV therapy, and other respiratory rehabilitation services. With a presence in Bengaluru, Kochi and Coimbatore, Sukino’s other services include continuum care, neuro, cancer and stroke rehabilitation, hydrotherapy rehab, knee and hip replacement among others.

The company’s investors also include high-net-worth individuals such as Kris Gopalakrishnan, Mohandas Pai, Bhaskar Pramanik, Arihant Patni, Madusudhan Kela and Krishnan Iyer, according to its website.

In FY24, Sukino reported revenue of 46 crore, up from 38.8 crore in FY23, while narrowing its losses to 9.5 crore from 15.6 crore a year earlier, per Tracxn data.

Market intelligence firm Tracxn lists Athulya Senior Care, Geri Care, and Medwell Ventures as Sukino’s competitors.

Also Read | Mental health startups look at offline play to boost patient retention

Sector outlook

The Indian physical rehab market stood at about $17.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% in the next 5 years to reach $35 billion by FY28, according to a Redseer report.

Growth is expected to be driven by greater rehab adoption amid low awareness, limited provider availability, and capability constraints, said the report.

Also Read | Wellness startups board the weight loss bandwagon

Redseer also highlighted a major gap in geriatric care: over 40% of the elderly population requires rehab services such as caregiving or assisted living, yet only about 6% currently access such services.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a correspondent at Mint. She writes about startups, emerging businesses and the funding ecosystem. Previously, she worked at Reuters where she extensively covered the travel, transportation and the logistics industries. She is an alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg program.
