Sula’s IPO subscribed 2.3 times on final day

The issue drew bids for about 43.84 million shares against the allotted 18.83 million shares by the end of the final day. The retail portion was oversubscribed by 1.65 times, getting bids for 15.5 million shares, while the non-institutional portion was subscribed 1.51 times, or 6.09 million shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}