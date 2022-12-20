Sundaram Finance Ltd,Care Health Insurance enter into corporate agency agreement

Sundaram Finance was established in 1954 and the company has today grown into one of the most diversified financial services groups in India, providing financing for commercial vehicles, cars and utility vehicles, tractors and farm equipment, construction equipment, SME finance and a range of working capital products for financing diesel, tyres, insurance as well as working capital for SMEs. Through its subsidiaries and group companies, the company offers home finance, loans against property, mutual funds and investment management solutions and the full range of general insurance products and services. It has a nation-wide presence of over 600 branches, nearly 1.2 lakh depositors and over four lakh lending customers. Sundaram Finance's vision is to be the most respected NBFC in the country and its mission is to deliver the Sundaram experience to all customers, big and small, in keeping with the ethos of the Company.