Actor Suneil Shetty commends young entrepreneurs of Aquatein and Regrip for innovative solutions. Aquatein tackles protein deficiency with a unique product, while Regrip pioneers tyre recycling to reduce environmental impact.

Actor Suneil Shetty shared that two startups he backs—Aquatein and Regrip—are doing well. He also praised the young entrepreneurs—Tushar, Ananth, and Mitisha—for their accomplishments in making them successful. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a LinkedIn post, Shetty said the post celebrates the recent successes and coming of age of two of his ventures. “They’re solving for both - affordability and the environment in a single mission."

“Both young, wild & free. I say young, wild & free with careful thought. When I think back to the time I first got involved with both these startups, there was one common factor - both saw some problems they wanted to solve in a way that would be unique to them," the post read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: EV startup Canoo posts larger-than-expected loss in first quarter Sharing about his startup Aquatein, Shetty said it aims to improve protein deficiency in the average Indian diet through a unique solution.

The actor then shared that the human body needs 1gm of protein for 1kg of body weight, and therefore, an average Indian should consume at least 75-80gm of protein per day.

He then shared the protein content in an average diet and said 1 whole egg offers about 6gm, 50gm of sprouts offer about 5gm, 150gm of paneer offer about 25gm of protein, and a whole scoop of protein powder will give you about 25gm of protein. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: America is in the midst of an extraordinary startup boom “This is why most people fall short of their ideal intake. It comes down to the delivery form. To most, it doesn't remain palatable enough in the long run to meet your protein requirements through supplements," he said.

Shetty shared that the founders of Aquatein, Ananth and Mitisha, created a unique solution for protein: 21 g of protein in a 500ml water bottle.

“Low calorie, zero carbs, zero sugar, lactose-free, gluten-free. Ticks most boxes," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Anthill Ventures plans $100 million hybrid fund for Indian startups, seeks investors planing to diversify from China “It makes me proud to see a product born in India, finding shelf space across the Middle East and European markets, with a rapidly growing domestic and international footprint. I love how the team believed there was a universal problem that could be solved differently," Shetty said in the post.

Similarly, Shetty shared about the other startup he backs, Regrip “Re-Engineered Tyres".

“Of the 1.5 billion tyres discarded annually, only 20% are recycled. The rest are discarded - mostly in landfills, that have a catastrophic impact on our environment," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Dorje Teas founder Sparsh Agarwal alleges legal notice from Sony Pictures, says ‘Cracked down on every startup…’ This is where, Shetty said, Tushar and his team at Regrip are pioneering the circular economy principles within the tyre industry in India.

“Through technology, they revive tyres, extend their lifespan & reduce the need for new tyre production, thus shrinking the environmental footprint. For tyres beyond repair, they transform them into raw materials, effectively removing them from the environment & curbing pollution," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!