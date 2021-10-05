Higher learning startup Sunstone Eduversity has raised $28 million as part of its Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors Saama Capital and Alteria Capital and Work10m.

According to the company, it will use the fresh capital to invest in learning and technology assets, while doubling down on geographical and team expansion.

The company is expected to expand its campus partnerships from 24 to 60 and will look to establish a presence across 35 Indian cities over the next year, Sunstone’s co-founder and chief operating officer Piyush Nangru said in an interview.

The startup provides a hybrid learning model for master of business administration (MBA) courses, and helps manage the technology, curriculum and supply aspects for colleges and universities. Sunstone has also diversified to under-graduate courses.

“Higher education institutions don’t have enough resources to manage the upco-ming supply for these courses. Sunstone partners with these universities to provide education as a full stack and acts as a direct-to-consumer brand for students, following an online and on-campus learning model," Nangru said.

The platform has scaled its student enrolments from 250 in 2019 to 2,400 in 2021. It looks to grow enrolments to 25,000 students by next year

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.