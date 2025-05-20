SuperBottoms eyes up to ₹130 crore from new and existing backers to fund expansion
SummaryThe development comes nearly a year after the company raised $1.14 million in an internal round from investors including DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital in August.
Mumbai: Baby products startup SuperBottoms is looking to raise about ₹130 crore from new and existing investors to diversify its offerings and target a wider age group, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
