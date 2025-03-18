Supertails eyes Blue 7 Vets acquisition to expand offline pet care footprint

Pet care startup Supertails is in talks to acquire Blue 7 Vets, a multispecialty veterinary clinic, as part of its strategy to expand its offline presence, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.

“Supertails is executing a ‘build and buyout’ strategy where it is evaluating several assets, including Blue 7, to support its offline clinic expansion while also setting up its own centres," one of the people cited above said.

The deal value could not be immediately determined with the transaction undergoing due diligence.

“The transaction is currently undergoing due diligence processes and is likely to close in the coming months. This will also mark Supertails' entry into Mumbai," a second person said.

Blue 7 declined to comment, while Supertails did not immediately respond to Mint’s requests for comment.

Founded by Vikram Dave and Ashlesha Dave, Mumbai-based Blue 7 has two branches, in Borivali West and Altamount Road. The 24/7 multispecialty clinic specializes in complex surgeries as well as critical care, according to its official website. Blue 7 clocks about ₹4 crore in revenue per month, the first person quoted above said.

Supertails is likely to fund the transaction from the $15 million it raised in its series B funding round last year. The round was led by RPSG Capital Ventures and existing investors Fireside Ventures, Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and Sauce VC.

The company planned to use the funds towards the acquisition of new customers, investments in technology, and the expansion of healthcare services, including Supertails Pharmacy. It will also focus on its entry into offline business strategy and build an omnichannel experience for consumers, Supertails said.

Offline push

Last month, Supertails announced the launch of its first offline clinic in Bengaluru and plans to tap into 10 lakh pets across the country over the next two years, the company said.

“We’ve created a clinic that not only prioritizes high-quality care but also focuses on the emotional well-being of pets," Supertails co-founder Vineet Khanna said in a statement in February.

The clinic is designed with separate waiting areas for cats, dogs and small animals, and features on-site pharmacy, OPD, radiology rooms, grooming spaces, and a diagnostic lab.

Supertails also plans to introduce at-home care services and expand its offline presence with three additional clinics in Bengaluru.

Founded in 2021 by Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Khanna, Bengaluru-based Supertails offers pet essentials, including food, treats, accessories, and more, while also providing access to telemedicine, online vet consultations through its website and app.

In the last three years, the company claims to have served more than 500,000 customers, launched three private labels, and embraced the quick delivery wave with same-day delivery in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, besides Bengaluru.

In FY24, Supertails’ revenues nearly doubled to ₹67.3 crore while its losses widened to ₹41.1 crore from ₹30.6 crore in FY23, according to a report by The Financial Express.

Supertails' key competitors in the pet care market include Heads Up For Tails, JUSTDOGS, and Wagr.

India’s pet care industry, currently valued at $3.5 billion, is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, according to a report by Redseer in October 2024.

As more pet parents focus on their pets’ well-being, the demand for premium, specialized offerings will continue to rise, the report said, adding that the market’s growth trajectory presents opportunities for both established players and new entrants to tap into this dynamic sector.

