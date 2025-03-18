Companies
Supertails eyes Blue 7 Vets acquisition to expand offline pet care footprint
Summary
- Supertails is executing a ‘build and buyout’ strategy where it is evaluating several assets, including Blue 7
- The deal is likely to close in the coming months.
Pet care startup Supertails is in talks to acquire Blue 7 Vets, a multispecialty veterinary clinic, as part of its strategy to expand its offline presence, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
