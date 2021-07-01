Suresh Prabhu calls for larger participation of start-ups in core sectors

"Startups are breaking away from the past. Regulations, if not always, are based on what has happened in the past. So, you are regulating the past while the start-up ecosystem is breaking away from the past. Therefore, that's a problem," Prabhu said at Zetwerk Dialogues, a public advocacy program aimed at raising awareness about opportunities in India's manufacturing, infrastructure, and supply chain ecosystem.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}