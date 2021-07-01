Suresh Prabhu calls for larger participation of start-ups in core sectors

Suresh Prabhu calls for larger participation of start-ups in core sectors1 min read . 07:13 PM IST
Speaking at an event, Prabhu emphasised providing startups with a level playing field to contribute to the growth of the country
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Speaking at an event, Prabhu emphasised providing startups with a level playing field to contribute to the growth of the country
Former union minister for commerce Suresh Prabhu recently said that more significant participation of new-age companies is required in core sectors for faster economic growth of the country.
Former union minister for commerce Suresh Prabhu recently said that more significant participation of new-age companies is required in core sectors for faster economic growth of the country.
Speaking at an event, Prabhu emphasised providing startups with a level playing field to contribute to the growth of the country.
Speaking at an event, Prabhu emphasised providing startups with a level playing field to contribute to the growth of the country.
He also recommended creating a process-driven transparent mechanism that can facilitate an enabling environment for the new-age companies.
"Startups are breaking away from the past. Regulations, if not always, are based on what has happened in the past. So, you are regulating the past while the start-up ecosystem is breaking away from the past. Therefore, that's a problem," Prabhu said at Zetwerk Dialogues, a public advocacy program aimed at raising awareness about opportunities in India's manufacturing, infrastructure, and supply chain ecosystem.
Noting that regulations are necessary he said: "Don't bring them based on old ideas, but by interacting with the start-ups and understanding what they are trying to achieve."
He also emphasised the need for a transparent, participatory, and rule-based regime for start-ups and legacy companies to drive innovations and futuristic technologies.
Prabhu added that the Indian economy's rate of growth would get accelerated with India's vaccination drive picking up pace, which will revive businesses and, in turn the overall economy.
Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Zetwerk said, "By tapping into the country's existing capacity and capabilities, we intend to create a strong manufacturing network that not just boosts the MSME ecosystem of the country but can deliver projects in a time-bound, reliable and efficient manner."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!