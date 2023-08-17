“Accelerating the electric transformation of India’s hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and India’s national and city governments. Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India’s urban fleets to electric," said Horace Luke, Founder, and CEO of Gogoro. “Together, Swiggy and Gogoro will provide a seamless path for riders to adopt sustainable electric transportation and improve their business efficiency."

“This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet," said Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy. “We believe in providing our delivery partners with access to the latest innovations in sustainable transportation that reduce rider interruptions, improve earnings and make deliveries more efficient. Gogoro’s battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refueling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India."

In 2021, Swiggy announced to cover 8 lakh kilometers every day through EV deliveries. The company, which has been at the forefront of sustainable transportation since has been making significant strides in adopting electric vehicles for last-mile delivery through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Hero Lectro. This has enabled delivery partners to save up to 40% of the vehicle running cost, positively impacting their earnings.

Last-mile delivery fleets require a sustainable solution that not only achieves the best alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles but is well suited to the specific segment needs of the delivery industry. The Gogoro platform delivers the most sophisticated two-wheel battery swapping system that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably.