Swiggy and Gogoro announce electric vehicle partnership in India1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:18 PM IST
Gogoro partners with Swiggy to transform India's urban fleets to electric, providing access to Smartscooters and battery swapping.
Gogoro In, a global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced a vehicle partnership with Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience delivery platform.
