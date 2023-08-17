comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 17 2023 15:56:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.05 0.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.75 -0.76%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.55 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.1 1.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.85 -2.04%
Business News/ Companies / Start-ups/  Swiggy and Gogoro announce electric vehicle partnership in India
Back

Gogoro In, a global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today announced a vehicle partnership with Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience delivery platform.

“Accelerating the electric transformation of India’s hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and India’s national and city governments. Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India’s urban fleets to electric," said Horace Luke, Founder, and CEO of Gogoro. “Together, Swiggy and Gogoro will provide a seamless path for riders to adopt sustainable electric transportation and improve their business efficiency."

“This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet," said Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy. “We believe in providing our delivery partners with access to the latest innovations in sustainable transportation that reduce rider interruptions, improve earnings and make deliveries more efficient. Gogoro’s battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refueling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India."

In 2021, Swiggy announced  to cover 8 lakh kilometers every day through EV deliveries. The company, which has been at the forefront of sustainable transportation since has been making significant strides in adopting electric vehicles for last-mile delivery through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Hero Lectro. This has enabled delivery partners to save up to 40% of the vehicle running cost, positively impacting their earnings.

Last-mile delivery fleets require a sustainable solution that not only achieves the best alternative to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles but is well suited to the specific segment needs of the delivery industry. The Gogoro platform delivers the most sophisticated two-wheel battery swapping system that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App