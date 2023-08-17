Swiggy and Gogoro announce electric vehicle partnership in India

“This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet," said Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy. “We believe in providing our delivery partners with access to the latest innovations in sustainable transportation that reduce rider interruptions, improve earnings and make deliveries more efficient. Gogoro’s battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refueling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}