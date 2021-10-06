Swiggy announces ESOP liquidity programme worth up to $40mn over 2 years

“Swiggy has built a business that has democratised food delivery and convenience. As Swiggy grows, we want our team to grow with us, and enjoy the fruits of their hard work and valuable contributions. This is an industry-first initiative whereby we are democratizing wealth creation by enabling all our ESOP holding employees to participate in our committed liquidity events in 2022 and 2023," said Girish Menon, head of human resources, Swiggy.