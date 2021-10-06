Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Swiggy announces ESOP liquidity programme worth up to $40mn over 2 years

Swiggy announces ESOP liquidity programme worth up to $40mn over 2 years

Swiggy's buyback of employee stock options in November was estimated at $7 million to $9 million. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 01:18 PM IST Tarush Bhalla

  • Swiggy is also in talks to raise more than $600 million as a part of a fresh funding round, which will value it at $10 billion. Existing investors including Softbank and Prosus are also expected to participate as a part of the upcoming round

BENGALURU: Foodtech platform Swiggy has said it will allow employees to liquidate their stock options, with the programme pegged at $30 million-$40 million. The exercise is based on its current valuation of $5.5 billion, and comes as it looks to help its staff create wealth

The repurchases will be held in July 2022 and July 2023, with all employees holding options eligible for participation. Swiggy had previously announced employee share buybacks in June 2018 and November 2020.

The buyback in November was estimated at $7 million to $9 million, with 40% of company's stock option holders eligible for the exercise then.

The latest buyback decision follows the company raising $1.25 billion from Softbank and Prosus in July.

“Swiggy has built a business that has democratised food delivery and convenience. As Swiggy grows, we want our team to grow with us, and enjoy the fruits of their hard work and valuable contributions. This is an industry-first initiative whereby we are democratizing wealth creation by enabling all our ESOP holding employees to participate in our committed liquidity events in 2022 and 2023," said Girish Menon, head of human resources, Swiggy.

“More importantly, by giving them visibility on the ESOP liquidity, Swiggsters hold the option and flexibility to plan their cash flow and investments."

The quantum of the upcoming liquidity events will be based on the company’s valuation around the event, a company spokesperson said.

According to media reports, Swiggy is in talks to raise more than $600 million as a part of a fresh funding round, which will value the startup at $10 billion. Existing investors including Softbank and Prosus are also expected to participate as a part of the upcoming round.

