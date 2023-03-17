Swiggy announces to waive off a month’s commission for new restaurants partners

Swiggy announces to waive off a month’s commission for new restaurants partners2 min read . 09:43 PM IST
- Swiggy's new initiative Swiggy Launchpad includes commission waiver, growth manager, free advertisements and other benefits.
Food and grocery delivery aggregator Swiggy on Friday announced an initiative where new restaurant partners will not have to pay a commission for the first month.
The initiative is termed as Swiggy Launchpad offers offers zero percent commission in order to encourage restaurants that are new to the platform to recognize ‘online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth.’ Swiggy claimed that restaurant partners can potentially save up to ₹20,000.
“The Swiggy Launchpad initiative is to encourage restaurants that are new to Swiggy to recognize online delivery as an incremental channel to kickstart their growth. With this, restaurant partners can potentially save up to INR 20,000 through commissions and other benefits and choose to invest it back into their business to drive further growth," said Swiggy in its statement.
The company said that the initiative not only includes the commission waiver but also a dedicated growth manager, free advertisements on the Swiggy app. It will also include extended delivery radius, apps to manage business performance and create high-quality menus, as well as data & insights through business intelligence dashboards.
“Over the years, online food delivery has emerged as a credible channel for new restaurants to accelerate consumer traction and growth. Yet, many brands are unclear about where and how to begin. The 0% commission will work as a great tester for these new restaurants, while also saving them some capital," the statement added.
“We are consistently looking at avenues to encourage new food entrepreneurs to experience online food delivery," said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace, Swiggy.
“With 0% commissions for the first one month of their operations, we hope more restaurants, cloud kitchens, and other food entrepreneurs feel confident about online food delivery and take the plunge. We look forward to welcoming many new partners", he added.
Swiggy had reported a widening of its net loss to ₹3,628.9 crore for FY22. The company had posted a net loss of ₹1,616.9 crore in the previous fiscal.
