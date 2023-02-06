Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors to its board ahead of IPO
The directors are tractor-maker TAFE’s Mallika Srinivasan, logistics firm Delhivery’s Salil Barua, and Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates’ Shailesh Haribhakti
Foodtech platform Swiggy has appointed three independent directors to its board as it gears for an initial public offering (IPO).
