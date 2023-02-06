Swiggy appoints 3 independent directors to its board ahead of IPO

Its rival Zomato, which listed on the bourses in 2021, has faced the brunt of public markets, as it focuses on reducing cash burn. The company’s stock has lost about 62% of its value since listing. While seeing about four high-profile exits in the last few months, the company also decided to lay off about 3% of its employees across a 3,800-member team across functions, including technology, product and marketing, in the same month.