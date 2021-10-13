Swiggy begins hiring for its new business

The firm is in the process of identifying internal candidates and will also hire external talent to stitch up the initial team, and has put out alerts on professional networking platform LinkedIn, one of the two people said. “Swiggy Bazaar is our latest foray into the trillion-dollar grocery market and will be a community group buying destination. Over the last year, consumers have discovered new ways to access better food and some of these behaviours have proved to be resilient, creating tailwinds that Swiggy Bazaar will aim to ride on. Swiggy Bazaar will operate like a startup and promises to be yet another big bet for us in the fast-growing e-grocery market," Swiggy said in a post on LinkedIn. Swiggy Bazaar will pilot new community-based marketing strategies, it said . Its core team will operate in three areas—product and engineering, community and marketing, as well as business operation. The firm will run a pilot on community-buying for groceries and other household perishables, the people said.