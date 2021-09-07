Swiggy begins hiring for new development centre in Gurgaon

NEW DELHI: Online food aggregator Swiggy said it is set to scale hiring across technology functions as it prepares to open a new development centre in Gurgaon.

The Gurgaon centre follows development teams based in Bangalore and Hyderabad. The centre will focus on building platforms and applications that will work on updated experiences for Swiggy’s over 1,50,000 restaurant partners across 500 cities and towns in India.

The move comes as markets open up and mobility normalises leading to a pickup in restaurant business, the company said.

Swiggy said it was rapidly scaling its technology teams, with hirings across engineering, product, design, analytics, and data science functions spread over the next two quarters ahead of opening up of the new centre.

The centre will begin operations with a small team of highly skilled engineers, led by Ashish Arora, vice president, engineering. Operations at the centre will scale over time, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Gurgaon development centre will augment Swiggy’s Restaurant Technology Platform capabilities and allow the food tech platform to experiment with new service offerings, said Dale Vaz, chief technology officer, Swiggy.

In July, Swiggy raised $1.25 billion from investors, including SoftBank and Prosus. Existing investors, including Accel Partners and Wellington Management, also took part in the fundraising. New investors in the round included Qatar Investment Authority, Falcon Edge Capital, Amansa Capital, Goldman Sachs, Think Investments and Carmignac, Mint report then. The fund-raise coincided with rival Zomato’s stock market listing.

The move comes as the pandemic has spurred digital acceleration for most companies. As a result, demand for tech talent across markets has surged.

Gurgaon has emerged as a big startup hub with great talent available from the industry as well as from top engineering colleges in the region, said Arora.

The company is set to take advantage of this talent pool. “The team at our Gurgaon development centre will comprise a mix of industry hires across levels as well as some of our current Swiggy engineers who wish to work from the Gurgaon office," he said.

