Swiggy buys restaurant tech platform Dineout
Swiggy announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire Dineout, India’s leading dining out and restaurant tech platform.

Dineout will continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition.

Designed to capitalise on Dineout’s unique assets and leading position in the dining out space, the acquisition will enable Swiggy to cater to every food occasion, an official statement said Friday.

Swiggy said it will double down on the synergies with Dineout’s offerings, including dining out table reservations and events.

