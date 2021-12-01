Swiggy close to $700 mn fundraise at a valuation of $10-11 bn

“The round is expected to close in the next 2-4 weeks with Invesco leading the fundraising. The final aspects of the funding are currently being finalized," one of the people said. Swiggy’s existing investors SoftBank Vision Fund and Prosus are also expected to participate. Swiggy’s latest fundraise will follow the firm raising $1.25 billion from investors, including SoftBank and Prosus, in July this year, nearly matching the funds raised by Zomato in an initial public offering. The funds were raised at a valuation of $5.5 billion, a 50% jump from the $3.6 billion it was valued in April last year.