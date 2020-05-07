Swiggy co-founder Rahul Jaimini resigns, to join Pesto Tech

BENGALURU: Swiggy co-founder and chief technology officer Rahul Jaimini has resigned from the online delivery unicorn and will join Pesto Tech, a career accelerator startup, as a co-founder.

Jaimini will continue to be a shareholder and board member of Swiggy.

Jaimin's role, including platform engineering, analytics, IT and labs, will be realigned to Dale Vaz, head of engineering and data science at Swiggy, who has been with the company for close to two years.

Having co-founded Swiggy along with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy in 2014, Jaimini has been responsible for building Swiggy’s technology backbone while overseeing its evolution into the complex system to deliver personalised experiences at scale.

“Technology was crucial to what we set out to build when we started Swiggy. Nandan and I could not have asked for a better partner to handle this aspect of the company. It was Rahul’s immense passion to ‘build for the billions’ that drove technological innovations that set Swiggy apart as we grew phenomenally over the years," said Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and chief executive of Swiggy.

“The last six years at Swiggy were undoubtedly some of the best years. We set off with a massive goal to disrupt the food delivery industry and change the way the country eats, and this made for an exhilarating experience...I am grateful to have had the opportunity to do just this at Swiggy and grow tremendously over the years," Jaimini said.

Pesto Tech had raised $2 million in seed funding led by Matrix Partner in May last year. Along with Matrix, Swiggy founders Majety, Jaimani and Reddy had also participated in the round.

Swiggy, over the past months, has raised close to $156 million and claims to connect consumers to over 1,60,000 restaurant partners and stores across 520 plus cities.

Last month, Swiggy launched its grocery service Swiggy Stores and task-based service, Swiggy Genie, in 125 cities to provide supplies to households during the lockdown because of covid-19.

