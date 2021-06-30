After completing three-long years at foodtech unicorn Swiggy, Vivek Sunder, the company’s chief operating officer will be leaving the company by October-end, according to an internal memo sent to employees by co-founder Sriharsha Majety.

With Sunder’s exit, Majety will take over and directly oversee the marketplace business with immediate effect.

In his internal memo, Majety praised Sunder for playing a very significant role in the growth story of Swiggy.

“On the organizational side, Vivek has played a key role in infusing large org[anisation] thinking in the company with a constant focus on scalability. He has also played a pivotal role in laying the seeds of practising deep consumer empathy in the way we look at our products and offerings, and leveraging it to come up with simple moves that can drive big gains in consumer perception as opposed to technically complex solutions [...]Vivek will be missed for his zeal, for always pushing the boundary on consumer thinking and the functional mastery he brought to the table," said Majety.

Majety further added that Sunder played a pivotal role in expanding the geographical footprint of the marketplace business, taking Swiggy beyond 500 cities and also played a key role in holding the fort for Swiggy’s on-ground operations during the covid-lockdown.

Mint has seen a copy of the internal memo sent by Majety to employees on Wednesday.

With over 20 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods category (FMCG), Sunder held the position of managing director for P&G’s East Africa operations, before joining Swiggy.

Sunder is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, where he specialized in marketing, finance and economics.

Last year in May, Swiggy’s co-founder and former-chief technology officer (CTO) Rahul Jaimini resigned from the online delivery unicorn to join Pesto Tech, a career accelerator startup, as co-founder.

Jaimini continues to be a shareholder and board member of Swiggy.

Sunder’s exit comes at a time when the foodtech unicorn has made a successful foray into the e-grocery market with its Instamart service.

Earlier in April, this year, the foodtech major raised $800 million in its latest Series J round of financing with Falcon Edge Capital, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac and Goldman Sachs joining as new investors.

The round valued the startup at nearly $5 billion. It is also in the midst to raise another $450 million from Japanese conglomerate Softbank, which is expected to peg the company’s valuation at $5.5 billion.

