Food and grocery delivery aggregator Swiggy's chief technology officer Dale Vaz has resigned from his position with effect from May, after nearly fiver years in the company. He will be succeeded by Madhusudhan Rao.

“We confirm Dale Vaz has decided to move on from Swiggy to pursue his entrepreneurial venture. He will continue in his role till May 2023 & will be associated with Swiggy for an extended period in an advisory role. We thank him earnestly for his many contributions to Swiggy," said Swiggy spokesperson.

The company has appointed Madhusudhan Rao, currently the senior vice president of ConsumerTech and FinTech (Engg and Product), as the new CTO.

"Madhusudan Rao will take over as CTO. Madhu has been with Swiggy for over 4 years and has decades of tech leadership experience with a proven track record of understanding what our customers need" the spokesperson added.

Vaz joined Swiggy after spending eleven years at Amazon. He had joined the company as head of engineering and data science and wass promoted as CTO in 2020.

This has come days after Swiggy Instamart chief Karthik Gurumurthy on Friday announced that he is going on sabbatical. Karthik Gurumurthy in his LinkedIn post said that he plans to take a 'sabbatical'. He will be succeeded by Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli.

In his post, Swiggy Instamart chief Karthik Gurumurthy thanked the competitors and said that he has taken this break to rejuvenate himself.

"Would also like to thank our competitors who have turned q-commerce into a juggernaut. We are still building and in a nascent phase - There is an amazing journey ahead here. And just to put all speculations to rest, I take this break to rejuvenate myself through this sabbatical (and not because of the 13 Mn$ gap :D).. we value our people a lot and want to build a sports team with a heart," he said in his post.