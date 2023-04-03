Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz resigns, Madhusudhan Rao to take over2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 02:46 PM IST
- Swiggy has ppointed Madhusudhan Rao, currently the senior vice president of ConsumerTech and FinTech (Engg and Product), as the new CTO.
Food and grocery delivery aggregator Swiggy's chief technology officer Dale Vaz has resigned from his position with effect from May, after nearly fiver years in the company. He will be succeeded by Madhusudhan Rao.
