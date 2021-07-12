Swiggy elevates Phani Kishan as co-founder

BENGALURU: Foodtech major Swiggy has elevated long-time employee Phani Kishan Addepalli as its co-founder, company chief executive Harsha Majety told employees in an internal memo on Monday.

Addepalli has been one of the early employees of the Bangalore-based food tech company, joining the team in March 2015.

“This is an ode to one such Swiggster – someone who’s been one of my biggest sources of energy in this journey. Nandan and I are really excited to share with you that Phani Kishan will now be elevated to a co-founder role at Swiggy. Phani joined us very early on in 2015 and has been my fixer and go-to-guy for many important problems for as long as I can remember. Over these 6 years, he’s probably had the record for setting up multiple high leverage functions from the ground up," wrote Majety in an internal memo.

Addepalli who started as general manager, currently serves as vice president of strategy and investments in Swiggy.

Addepalli will now also be joining the management team at Swiggy and will be more closely involved in helping shape the company’s future, Majety added.

“I’ve always been amazed by Phani’s ability to take on very new charters and operate from first principles, to go out and do a stellar job. His approach to building new and enduring organisational capabilities has always been a force multiplier for us, and I can’t wait to see him go on and take new challenges to build even more capabilities in the years to come," wrote Majety to employees.

This comes just weeks after Swiggy’s chief operating officer, Vivek Sunder called it quits, and is currently serving his notice period until October-end. With Sunder’s exit, Majety will take over and directly oversee the marketplace business with immediate effect, Mint reported on June 30.

Swiggy was founded by Nandan Reddy, Majety and Rahul Jaimini.

Last year in May, Swiggy’s co-founder and former-chief technology officer (CTO Jaimini resigned from the online delivery unicorn to join Pesto Tech, a career accelerator startup, as co-founder.

Jaimini continues to be a shareholder and board member of Swiggy.

In April, the foodtech major raised $800 million in its latest Series J round of financing with Falcon Edge Capital, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac and Goldman Sachs joining as new investors.

The round valued the startup at nearly $5 billion. It is also in the midst of raising another $450 million from Japanese conglomerate Softbank, which is expected to peg the company’s valuation at $5.5 billion.

