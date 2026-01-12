Swiggy expands Noice beyond staples, testing limits of private labels in quick commerce
Salman SH 12 Jan 2026, 06:01 am IST
Swiggy is rapidly scaling its in-house brand Noice from 200 to 350 SKUs, and hiring top-tier talent from Flipkart and Oyo to transform the label into a standalone consumer brand.
BENGALURU : Swiggy’s private-label brand, Noice, which debuted on its quick-commerce platform Instamart, has expanded rapidly by adding contract manufacturers across various categories, including bakery, snacks, confectionery, dairy, eggs, and other perishable foods.
