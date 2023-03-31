Swiggy Instamart chief Karthik Gurumurthy goes on sabbatical

Swiggy Instamart chief Karthik Gurumurthy goes on sabbatical1 min read . 09:31 PM IST
- He will be succeeded by Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli.
Quick commerce delivery aggregator Swiggy Instamart chief Karthik Gurumurthy on Friday announced that he is going on sabbatical.
Quick commerce delivery aggregator Swiggy Instamart chief Karthik Gurumurthy on Friday announced that he is going on sabbatical.
Karthik Gurumurthy in his LinkedIn post said that he plans to take a 'sabbatical'. He will be succeeded by Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli.
Karthik Gurumurthy in his LinkedIn post said that he plans to take a 'sabbatical'. He will be succeeded by Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli.
He said that the journey had been arduous and it involved a 'lot of compromises on physical & mental well-being.'
"I have loved being a part of this journey but this journey has been arduous with lot of compromises on physical & mental wellbeing. I plan to take a sabbatical now to come back afresh and build something (0-1), something which I have loved... Live back and play back that memories of 2020 and 2021. The business will be spearheaded by Phani Kishan Addepalli , a great leader and our co-founder who will take this to next orbit," he said in his post.
In his post, Swiggy Instamart chief Karthik Gurumurthy thanked the competitors and said that he has taken this break to rejuvenate himself.
"Would also like to thank our competitors who have turned q-commerce into a juggernaut. We are still building and in a nascent phase - There is an amazing journey ahead here. And just to put all speculations to rest, I take this break to rejuvenate myself through this sabbatical (and not because of the 13 Mn$ gap :D).. we value our people a lot and want to build a sports team with a heart," it added.
This comes at a time when Swiggy has fired 380 employees or nearly 6% of its 6,000-strong staff, to tame costs.
Food and grocery delivery aggregator Swiggy recently said that the company has appointed Mallika Srinivasan, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE, Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates, and Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO at Delhivery as directors on the company's board.