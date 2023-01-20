Swiggy lays off over 6% staff to tame costs1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:11 PM IST
Tech firms across the board have ramped up their cost-cutting measures with layoffs being the primary one.
NEW DELHI : Food and grocery delivery aggregator Swiggy has laid off 380 employees or nearly 6% of its 6,000-strong staff, becoming the latest to join the flurry of layoffs in India’s startup ecosystem.
