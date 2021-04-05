Swiggy nears $800-million fund raise, valuation soars to almost $5 billion

“The fundraise was also very heavily oversubscribed given the very positive investor sentiment towards Swiggy...This fundraise gives us a lot more firepower than the planned investment for our current business lines. Given our unfettered ambition though, we will continue to seed/experiment new offerings for the future that may be ready for investment later. We will just need to now relentlessly invent and execute over the next few years to build an enduring iconic company out of India," said Majety in the note to employees.