‘Customer retention, strategic investments…’ CEO names these factors for Swiggy's success1 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 04:19 PM IST
Swiggy’s food delivery business has turned profitable in March 2023 excluding employee stock option(ESOP) costs.
Swiggy, the popular food delivery platform, has achieved a significant milestone by turning its food delivery business profitable as of March 2023. Since its establishment in 2014, Swiggy has been dedicated to improving the lives of urban consumers through convenient services.
