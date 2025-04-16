Companies
Mint Explainer: Why is Swiggy now delivering DJs, therapists, and astrologers?
Summary
- Pyng seems to be part of Swiggy’s diversification strategy as it looks to leverage its logistics and consumer base to tap into the growing services market in the country.
Food delivery giant Swiggy Ltd is venturing beyond its core space, entering the professional services market. The company is piloting a new platform called Pyng to become a hyperlocal marketplace for urban consumers seeking skilled service providers.
